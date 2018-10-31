Economy

SA recorded a surprise trade deficit in September

Following a surprise surplus in August, SA has recorded another trade deficit, despite analysts’ expectations

31 October 2018 - 15:11 Sunita Menon
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

SA recorded a shock trade deficit of R2.95bn in September — a far cry from analysts expectations of a surplus.

This follows August’s revised surplus of R8.77bn from R9.79bn.

The balance of trade is an indicator of the difference in value between the country’s imports and exports and dictates SA’s current account, which is indicative of SA’s trade with the rest of the world.

September’s deficit is attributable to exports of R113.69bn and imports of R116.64bn, data from Sars showed. This is at odds with the Bloomberg consensus of a R4.2bn surplus.

In July, SA recorded a deficit after four consecutive months of surplus readings. Economists expected the trade balance to remain in surplus after moving back into that position in August.

Month-to-month trade figures are often very volatile but economists pay close attention to the trend. However, the year-to-date (January 1 to September 30 2018) trade deficit of R0.33bn is a huge deterioration on the surplus for the comparable period in 2017 of R44.89bn.

Said Investec economist Lara Hodes, “Global export order growth has slowed somewhat, according to Markit, in part underpinned by mounting trade and geo-political tensions.” 

menons@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Plenty of opportunities to take the economy’s temperature

The week will be packed with data, from the purchasing managers index and unemployment numbers to vehicle sales, while S&P will weigh in with its ...
Economy
3 days ago

Surprise trade surplus lifts SA’s outlook

Import growth will be underpinned by the modest rebound in consumer spending
Economy
1 month ago

Trade balance shows surprise trade surplus in August

Bloomberg had a consensus of a R1.8bn deficit for August, after analysts were surprised by the July deficit
Economy
1 month ago

SA records shock trade deficit for July

The data from Sars shows there has been a significant deterioration from the R8.58bn surplus recorded a year ago
Economy
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
What economists say about SA’s shock jobless data
Economy
2.
Sweet surprise for Treasury as sugar tax puts ...
Economy
3.
No respite for SA’s jobless as unemployment rate ...
Economy
4.
Interest rates to rise in the next two years, ...
Economy
5.
S&P Global Ratings says SA is sending out the ...
Economy

Related Articles

Rand recovers a little from overnight losses as trade jitters resurface
Markets

Rand a little softer as dollar finds support in risk-on trade
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.