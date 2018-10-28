ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Plenty of opportunities to take the economy’s temperature

Rand volatility may resurface this week, amid a slew of economic data releases and an update from S&P Global Ratings on its SA macro and sovereign credit ratings outlook.

A negative Moody’s report on Friday, issued in response to worse-than-expected fiscal metrics announced in last week’s medium-term budget policy statement, caused the rand to weaken marginally against the dollar. Moody’s is the only ratings agency that holds an investment-grade rating for SA, but its fiscal outlook for the country is dire and it has cautioned that this could negatively affect SA.

S&P, which already has SA on a junk rating, will update its outlook at its annual insurance seminar on Tuesday, though ratings action is only expected in November.

However, the S&P report may be overshadowed by employment numbers, which will be released as part of the third-quarter labour force survey on Tuesday. Unemployment is expected to remain stubbornly high, as growth faltered in the second quarter when the economy contracted and tipped into recession.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca said: “We are not forecasting a material deterioration”, adding that the unemployment rate of 27.2% is expected to remain stable.