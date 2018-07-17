Economy

UK employment hits a record high, but pay growth slows

17 July 2018 - 11:46 David Goodman
London — UK employment rose to a record high in the three months to end-May after the economy created jobs at a stronger than expected pace.

The number of people in work rose by 137,000, taking the employment rate to 75.7%, the highest since records began in 1971, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

Unemployment held at a 43-year low of 4.2%.

Pay growth eased during the period, with wages excluding bonuses rising by 2.7%, as forecast.

However, the slowdown may do little to ease concern among Bank of England policy makers about inflationary pressures building in the labour market.

Money markets are pricing in about an 80% chance of an interest rate increase in August, a move also expected by more than 70% of economists in the latest Bloomberg survey.

The pound rose following the labour market data and was at $1.3261 at 9.34am London time, up 0.2% on the day.

The figures point to healthy demand for labour as the economy picked up from a snow-blighted first quarter.

The number of vacancies rose to the highest since records began in 2001 and inactivity — those neither in work nor looking for a job — dropped by 86,000 to a record low of 21%.

"It’s clear that the labour market is still growing strongly," said Matt Hughes, a senior statistician at the ONS.

With wage growth running ahead of inflation, households are enjoying a return to real spending power after a year-long pay squeeze. They may not be out of the woods just yet though, with a report tomorrow forecast to show inflation picked up again in June.

In May, private-sector pay growth picked up to 2.8%, but the public sector saw a slowdown. Unemployment fell to 4% in the month. Earnings growth including bonuses slowed to 2.5% between March and May.

Gender Pay Gap Report: women are underrepresented and underpaid

Absa’s Maria Ramos, who earned nearly R30m in 2017, is a rarity in the boardrooms of SA’s listed firms
Business
4 days ago

UK companies at ‘breaking point’ over lack of clarity on Brexit business issues

The British chambers of commerce says the government has made ‘limited progress’ on just two of 23 issues, with Theresa May unable to ...
World
13 days ago

EDITORIAL: Enforce income equity, equality

SA can do well to learn from countries that have legislated for female representation
Opinion
1 day ago

