ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Manufacturing and mining will weigh on GDP

Real GDP growth is expected to have shrunk during the first quarter of 2018 even though the economy is in better shape than it was a year ago, economists said of the data expected to be released this week.

Mining and manufacturing are forecast to contribute negatively to GDP. Mining dipped into a recession for the first time since 2015 as unresolved policy issues over the Mining Charter, mine stoppages and a stronger rand hurt mining fortunes.

Mining and manufacturing combined account for about 20% of the economy.

Elize Kruger, a senior economist at NKC African Economics, said uncertainty over steel and aluminium import tariffs in the US was also a negative for mining. Retail trade sales, a third main contributor to GDP, reflected positive developments in quarter one, including "consumer inflation at a seven-year low supporting the purchasing power of consumers, a 25 basis-point cut in interest rates at the end of March, moderating household debt levels and improved confidence flowing from recent political developments".