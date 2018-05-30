ECONOMY
HILARY JOFFE: Do not panic if first-quarter growth is bad
One reason most economists are not bothered is the reassurance that the Reserve Bank has not revised its full-year growth forecast
30 May 2018 - 06:11
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.