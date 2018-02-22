Rating agencies have given SA’s budget a preliminary thumbs-up, says Treasury

The preliminary view of the 2018-19 budget by the three major credit ratings agencies — Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s — is that the Treasury has done well with its proposals, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said on Thursday.

Mogajane spoke as he and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addressed the select and standing committees on appropriations and finance on the budget proposals on Thursday.

Mogajane said he had met or had discussions with the credit ratings agencies since the budget speech on Wednesday. These engagements with the agencies were a normal annual practice.

"Their preliminary view is that we did well and that there are no big things where they are questioning our views. There are things on the margin but they understand that in a tough environment we did better than in October [when the Treasury tabled the medium-term budget policy statement]."

The agencies’ preliminary view was that government finances were in a much better place than they were in October, Mogajane said.

The major focus of the budget was to stabilise debt and reduce the budget deficit over the next three years.

Mogajane said it was not possible to raise personal income tax rates as this category of taxes had underperformed in the current year. About R20bn of the R51bn revenue shortfall identified in the medium-term budget policy statement was due to personal income tax and hence it would not have been wise to try to get more revenue from this source of tax.

In addition, personal income tax had risen rapidly over the past few years.

Mogajane said that Treasury models had determined that an increase in VAT — which will rise by one percentage point to 15% — would have the least harmful effect on economic growth. At 14%, SA’s VAT rate was lower than the global and African average.

The wealthiest 30% were responsible for almost 85% of VAT revenue.

SA’s corporate income tax rate was high in global terms.

Regarding the R85bn reduction in government expenditure, Mogajane said a lot of this would come from underperforming programmes and projects. Departments, provinces and municipalities would also be required to make efficiency gains from the system and get value for money from tenders.