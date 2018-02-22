Economy

Rating agencies have given SA’s budget a preliminary thumbs-up, says Treasury

22 February 2018 - 14:37 Linda Ensor
The three ratings agencies’ preliminary view is that government finances are in a much better place than they were in October. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
The three ratings agencies’ preliminary view is that government finances are in a much better place than they were in October. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The preliminary view of the 2018-19 budget by the three major credit ratings agencies — Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s — is that the Treasury has done well with its proposals, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said on Thursday.

Mogajane spoke as he and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addressed the select and standing committees on appropriations and finance on the budget proposals on Thursday.

Mogajane said he had met or had discussions with the credit ratings agencies since the budget speech on Wednesday. These engagements with the agencies were a normal annual practice.

"Their preliminary view is that we did well and that there are no big things where they are questioning our views. There are things on the margin but they understand that in a tough environment we did better than in October [when the Treasury tabled the medium-term budget policy statement]."

The agencies’ preliminary view was that government finances were in a much better place than they were in October, Mogajane said.

The major focus of the budget was to stabilise debt and reduce the budget deficit over the next three years.

Mogajane said it was not possible to raise personal income tax rates as this category of taxes had underperformed in the current year. About R20bn of the R51bn revenue shortfall identified in the medium-term budget policy statement was due to personal income tax and hence it would not have been wise to try to get more revenue from this source of tax.

In addition, personal income tax had risen rapidly over the past few years.

Mogajane said that Treasury models had determined that an increase in VAT — which will rise by one percentage point to 15% — would have the least harmful effect on economic growth. At 14%, SA’s VAT rate was lower than the global and African average.

The wealthiest 30% were responsible for almost 85% of VAT revenue.

SA’s corporate income tax rate was high in global terms.

Regarding the R85bn reduction in government expenditure, Mogajane said a lot of this would come from underperforming programmes and projects. Departments, provinces and municipalities would also be required to make efficiency gains from the system and get value for money from tenders.

SARS committed to meeting its increased target

Commissioner Tom Moyane assures SA that the agency is up to the challenge of collecting more revenue, despite the lacklustre economy
National
1 hour ago

Tough budget decisions were made to keep SA away from the brink, explains Malusi Gigaba

The finance minister says if steps were not taken to stabilise debt, SA would have had to give up its sovereignty and ask global funders for help
Economy
2 hours ago

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Zuma’s shadow looms large over the budget

Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide for Mosebenzi Zwane and a VAT increase is not what SA’s retailers need right now
Opinion
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
2.
The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget
Economy
3.
Middle class hardest hit by tax reforms
Economy
4.
Approval of Gigaba's bold budget tempered by VAT ...
Economy
5.
Tax burden has become much heavier overall
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.