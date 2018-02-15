VAT hike more likely than higher income tax rates, say experts

It’s unclear at this stage who the finance minister will be by next week, given that a no-confidence vote would require the appointment of a new Cabinet, but Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that the budget will go ahead as planned on February 21, after the state of the nation address on Friday.

Government revenue is now 26% of GDP, back at pre-financial crisis levels but it has stalled in the past three years, despite increases in tax rates, and this probably reflects a deterioration in taxpayer behaviour and in the performance of the South African Revenue Service.

A one percentage point hike in VAT would raise R22bn in extra revenue, though it is expected that the government would compensate poor people by giving R2.5bn-R3bn of relief through higher social spending.

Though economists see VAT as the optimal way to raise revenue, many believe that’s not politically possible. Standard Bank’s chief economist believes there is only a moderate probability of a VAT rate adjustment.

Economists expect the finance minister will once again derive some of the extra revenue he or she needs by providing limited or no relief for fiscal drag — so not compensating individuals whose inflation-related pay increases put them into higher tax brackets.

Mandy calculates that giving no relief at all for fiscal drag would raise R17bn.

However, it is not clear whether the government will look to personal income tax for even more revenue, after the maximum marginal rate was upped to 45% last year.

Mandy says individual taxpayers now contribute a record 10% of GDP, a level last seen in 1999-2000, with the significant reductions in personal tax rates which the government provided in the early to mid-2000s now entirely reversed.

Mandy does not expect that in the current environment there is room for further significant burdening of individuals, especially given that the burden has fallen increasingly on high-income individuals, with the top 25% of individual taxpayers contributing 80% of personal income tax.

However, "wealth taxes" such as capital gains tax and estate duty could be increased.

joffeh@businesslive.co.za