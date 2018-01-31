SARS gets tough as outstanding tax returns hit 27-million
Companies account for the lion’s share of outstanding returns, while individuals are the biggest contributors to the public purse
The South African Revenue Service has warned it plans to take a tougher stance against taxpayers who deliberately avoid their tax obligations.
Tax experts say SARS will need to tackle taxpayers’ ignorance and fear — and find ways to bring unregistered companies and individuals into the net.
Individuals are the largest source of tax revenue and contributed 37.2% of the total tax revenue collections in 2016-17.
According to SARS a total of 27-million tax returns are outstanding, a number that includes 10.2-million for years prior to 2013.
Companies have 21.2-million returns outstanding, and individuals 2.95-million.
SARS has launched a six-week campaign to increase compliance across all tax types and "prompt" payment of debt.
People generally do not like dealing with SARS and hope the problem of nonsubmission of returns will go away. In reality it will not.Beric Croome, tax executive at ENS
January 31 is the last day for provisional taxpayers to file their tax returns for the 2016-17 tax year.
Taxpayers who are registered, but neglect to file returns, are charged a penalty of between R250 and R16,000 a month.
Chérie Carstens-Petersen, a tax technical operations manager at the South African Institute of Tax Professionals, says one of the main reasons people do not submit tax returns is ignorance or a lack of education.
She says people think that because their employer deducts employee’s tax (pay as you earn, or PAYE) from their salaries, they do not have to submit tax returns.
Small business owners are often not aware of the mandatory threshold for the registration of value added tax (VAT), and in their minds VAT, income tax and PAYE are all the same thing.
For many small business owners, visiting a SARS office takes time they do not have and tax practitioners cost money they would prefer not to spend.
More education and assistance will go a long way to get these taxpayers into the net, she says.
Beric Croome, tax executive at ENS, says fear is another reason people do not submit returns.
"People generally do not like dealing with SARS and hope the problem of nonsubmission of returns will go away. In reality it will not," he says.
Those who dodge paying tax are still not paying.Patricia Williams, partner at Bowmans
A lack of proper accounting records also makes it difficult for taxpayers to submit returns.
School leavers starting a business have no clue about accounting, tax and business. "SARS and professional bodies should play a role in educating such persons," he says.
"People who immigrate to SA often do not appreciate the worldwide system of tax in the country, and may never register as they are oblivious of the rules."
Croome also refers to those who intentionally evade tax.
"It must be noted that where SARS has the taxpayer’s latest details, the penalty can be imposed for up to 36 months; and in the case where the taxpayer has failed to update their details with SARS, as required by law, the penalty can be imposed for 48 months."
Croome says besides the penalty, SARS can initiate criminal proceedings for the failure to file a tax return.
"SARS indicated that it would start using the Tax Court to prosecute these offences which will be quicker than going to a magistrate’s court. The Tax Court can impose a fine or a period of imprisonment."
The Tax Administration Act provides for imprisonment of two years or a fine of R80,000 for failing to file a tax return.
Patricia Williams, partner at law firm Bowmans, says there is concern about a decline in "tax ethics" in SA.
Tax evasion (as opposed to legitimate avoidance) is seen as a "victimless crime", similar to other "white lies" where music or videos are downloaded without paying for it. The argument is that nobody gets hurt.
But when certain taxes are not paid, tax rates shoot up by a few percentage points for people who are already in the to compensate for the shortfall in collections.
Williams says instead of fixing the massive tax revenue shortfall operationally by collecting the taxes from people who should be paying but are not, higher taxes are imposed on those who are tax compliant.
"Those who dodge paying tax are still not paying," she says.
Croome says SARS has extensive powers to gather information from third parties and receives large volumes of data electronically, which is cross-checked to ensure taxpayers are filing accurate information.
He says SARS can issue an estimated assessment that has to be paid in exactly the same way as a normal assessment. "The law prescribes the process on estimated assessments and is a tool to be used where the taxpayer fails to submit a return," he says.
The bigger challenge for SARS is to identify those persons who may be deriving income and are not registered as taxpayers. They are the deliberate evaders who have to be drawn into the system.
The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) are this week hosting a seminar in Pretoria on global tax evasion.
