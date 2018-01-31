SARS gets tough as outstanding tax returns hit 27-million

A lack of proper accounting records also makes it difficult for taxpayers to submit returns.

School leavers starting a business have no clue about accounting, tax and business. "SARS and professional bodies should play a role in educating such persons," he says.

"People who immigrate to SA often do not appreciate the worldwide system of tax in the country, and may never register as they are oblivious of the rules."

Croome also refers to those who intentionally evade tax.

"It must be noted that where SARS has the taxpayer’s latest details, the penalty can be imposed for up to 36 months; and in the case where the taxpayer has failed to update their details with SARS, as required by law, the penalty can be imposed for 48 months."

Croome says besides the penalty, SARS can initiate criminal proceedings for the failure to file a tax return.

"SARS indicated that it would start using the Tax Court to prosecute these offences which will be quicker than going to a magistrate’s court. The Tax Court can impose a fine or a period of imprisonment."

The Tax Administration Act provides for imprisonment of two years or a fine of R80,000 for failing to file a tax return.

Patricia Williams, partner at law firm Bowmans, says there is concern about a decline in "tax ethics" in SA.

Tax evasion (as opposed to legitimate avoidance) is seen as a "victimless crime", similar to other "white lies" where music or videos are downloaded without paying for it. The argument is that nobody gets hurt.

But when certain taxes are not paid, tax rates shoot up by a few percentage points for people who are already in the to compensate for the shortfall in collections.

Williams says instead of fixing the massive tax revenue shortfall operationally by collecting the taxes from people who should be paying but are not, higher taxes are imposed on those who are tax compliant.

"Those who dodge paying tax are still not paying," she says.

Croome says SARS has extensive powers to gather information from third parties and receives large volumes of data electronically, which is cross-checked to ensure taxpayers are filing accurate information.

He says SARS can issue an estimated assessment that has to be paid in exactly the same way as a normal assessment. "The law prescribes the process on estimated assessments and is a tool to be used where the taxpayer fails to submit a return," he says.

The bigger challenge for SARS is to identify those persons who may be deriving income and are not registered as taxpayers. They are the deliberate evaders who have to be drawn into the system.

The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) are this week hosting a seminar in Pretoria on global tax evasion.