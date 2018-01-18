First-time home buying remains reasonably solid nationally‚ but a closer look regionally reveals major divergences‚ with Gauteng seeing strong levels and Cape Town at the weakest end of the spectrum.

This is according to John Loos‚ a property sector strategist.

According to the FNB Estate Agent Surveys throughout 2017‚ the estimated average first-time home buyer level was 20.27% of total home buying for the year. Loos said this is at almost the same level as the 20% average for 2016‚ a more-or-less sideways move last year‚ after noticeable declines in the prior two years.

"This ‘stabilisation’ in the first-time buyer rate has much to do with a strong first-time buyer rate in Gauteng‚ reflecting that region’s superior home-affordability levels compared to other major metropolitan regions."

Loos credited the 2017 stabilisation in first-time buying nationally to a gradual turn in the interest rate cycle after hiking from early-2014 to early-2016. "A stable interest rate environment in 2018 could see this percentage moving more-or-less sideways again‚ or even slightly upwards should interest rates decline further."

The economic heartland of SA is where new homeowners are finding value. New homeowners are also younger in Gauteng than other provinces.