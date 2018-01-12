EMIRA PROPERTY FUND: Dipping toes into the US

Emira Property Fund has become the first SA-listed property group to invest in the US.

The company has shelled out R290m for two grocery-anchored convenience shopping centres — one in Ohio, the other in Texas.

Until now, no SA-listed property company has made investments in the US.

CEO Geoff Jennett says the figure, about 2% of the company’s total assets, is just an initial investment, and Emira will consider making further investments in the US.

The attraction for Emira is twofold: diversification amid low business confidence and a local economic slowdown, as well as the advantage of cheap debt in the US.