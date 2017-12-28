Economy

SA records far bigger trade surplus than expected in November

28 December 2017 - 15:34 Andrew Linder
Shipping containers sit stacked among gantry cranes. File picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN
Shipping containers sit stacked among gantry cranes. File picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN

SA recorded a trade surplus of R13.02bn in November, much higher than the consensus of R1.3bn, and a Trading Economics forecast of R4.65bn.

This was according to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) data released on Thursday, which showed that the country has achieved a surplus of R64.75bn so far this year, compared to a deficit of R11.22bn by the same time in 2016.

The November surplus was attributable to exports of R116.16bn and imports of R103.14bn. Exports in the year to date have grown by 7.6% compared to 2016, while imports were up by just 0.04%.

Last year in November, SA recorded a deficit of R1.24bn, with exports up 16.8% year on year, while imports gained 2.4%.

"October 2017’s trade balance surplus was revised downwards by R0.22bn from the previous month’s preliminary surplus of R4.56bn, to a revised surplus of R4.34bn," SARS said.

On a month-on-month basis, from October to November, imports increased by 3.3% and exports by 11.5%. The main month-on-month improvements in exports in November came from the following sectors: precious metals and stones, R3.265bn (21%); base metals, R2.197bn (19%); and mineral products, R2.073bn (7%).

Imports increased in the following categories: machinery and electronics, R1.809bn (7%); mineral products, R956m (7%); and wood pulp and paper, R663m (31%).

Fitch cautious on benefits of new ANC leadership

The global credit ratings agency follows Moody’s Investors Service in highlighting the challenges Ramaphosa’s narrow victory brings
Economy
7 days ago

How narrowing of deficit may open way to rate cuts

Coupled with the narrowing of the deficit is the easing of inflation in recent months
Economy
13 days ago

Disappointing news on current account deficit

The deficit, while significantly smaller than a year ago, barely changed during the third quarter — while a widening trade surplus was thanks ...
Economy
14 days ago

Retail sales far lower in October than analysts expected

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan says consumption growth is still constrained by factors including tax hikes, high unemployment and weaker income ...
Economy
15 days ago

Manufacturing Circle optimistic about prospects of factories

The breakdown of the survey shows firms remain pessimistic about South Africa’s outlook
Economy
24 days ago

ECIC and SA exporters revitalise the country’s export effort

SPONSORED | SA has a wealth of goods, equipment, expertise and services to offer the rest of sub-Saharan Africa
Business
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
SA records far bigger trade surplus than expected ...
Economy
2.
Fitch cautious on benefits of new ANC leadership
Economy
3.
SA has lost its special allure, say Japanese
Economy
4.
Moody’s: Ramaphosa’s win raises prospect of an ...
Economy
5.
Disappointing news on current account deficit
Economy

Related Articles

China to continue being main driver of supply and demand in commodities
Markets

EDITORIAL: South Africa’s future is in the balance
Opinion / Editorials

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Future hinges on balancing demand stimulus with public-finance ...
Opinion

More exports and higher commodity prices reasons for trade surplus in July
Economy

SA’s trade balance comes in better than expected
Economy

SA notches up eighth month of trade surplus
Economy

Sluggish demand weighs on industrial investment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.