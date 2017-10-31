Economy

SA exports R3bn less than exported in September

31 October 2017 - 15:59 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
SA exported R4bn more than it imported in September, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) reported on Tuesday.

During September, SA exported R101.76bn worth of goods, which was 2.6% higher than the same month in 2016. The country imported R97.76bn, which was 6% higher than in September 2016.

August’s trade surplus was revised upward to R5.98bn from the previously reported R5.94bn. Economists had expected September’s trade surplus to increase to about R7bn rather than decline to R4bn, according to a poll done by Trading Economics.

SA’s trade surplus in September 2016 was R7.01bn.

Though lower than in the same month the prior year, the cumulative trade surplus for the first nine months of 2017 comes to R47.12bn from a deficit of R6.66bn for the matching period in 2016.

Exports for the year to end-September grew 5.4% while imports declined by 1.2%, SARS said.

SA’s fastest growing export from August to September was vehicle and transport equipment, which increased by 14%, followed by mineral products, which increased 7%.

Vegetable imports doubled in September from August, followed by animal and vegetable fat imports, which increased 41%. Vegetable exports, meanwhile, fell 16% and chemical product exports fell 15%.

