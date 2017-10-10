New index offers a snapshot of SA’s debt-stressed consumers

Credit data company Experian launched a consumer default index on Tuesday to help pinpoint where South Africans are experiencing financial stress.

According to the index, which measures the rate of first-time consumer defaults across home, vehicle, personal and credit card product accounts in SA, the total consumer debt value in SA between May and July was R13.6bn.

The index reflecting a reading of 3.57%, an improvement 0.24 percentage points from 3.81% in July 2016. This means 3.57% of loans that had never before experienced defaults, were defaulted for the first time.

Experian attributed this to tighter lending practices, saying: "Affordability legislation, the introduction of pricing caps as well as reduced interest rates have resulted in lenders implementing stricter lending policies."