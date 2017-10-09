Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: New data will show if SA is enjoying growth

August manufacturing figures are expected to show marginal growth

09 October 2017 - 05:53 Sunita Menon
Kamilla Kaplan. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Kamilla Kaplan. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The August mining and manufacturing production figures are expected to give a glimpse into how SA’s economy is shaping up in the third quarter after a strong second quarter.

On Tuesday, Stats SA will release August’s manufacturing production figures. Manufacturing output has contracted on a year-on-year basis for the past four months.

First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca expects the August print to break this trend with marginal growth. The August Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) rose from 42.9 in July to 44 points, which suggests slightly better growth.

Matikinca said: "Higher oil and fuel prices are also likely to lend support to overall output. Nevertheless, despite a more favourable global backdrop and a weaker rand, which should be a tailwind for manufactured exports, the local manufacturing sector remains biased to production for local consumption, which [is] weak."

Jobs crisis worsens at a swift rate

Employment declines by 34,000 as weakened economy sheds jobs at a fast rate, says Stats SA
Economy
10 days ago

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan expects a contraction of 0.8% year on year after a decline of 1.4% year on year in July, based on persistently weak domestic demand.

"Part of the decline would be a function of higher base factors, along with weak underlying activity. Advance indications provided by the PMI and the third-quarter Absa BER manufacturing survey suggest that manufacturing production weakened in the third quarter relative to the prior quarter."

On Tuesday, Experian will also release its first Consumer Default Index (CDI) for SA.

The CDI measures the rate of first-time consumer defaults across home, vehicle, personal and credit card product accounts in the country.

The mining production figures will be released by Statistics SA on Thursday.

Matikinca expects the August figures to show a year-on-year contraction for the first time in 2017, based on the higher base of August 2016.

"The global oversupply of iron ore has pushed the price of the commodity lower, and output of the ore, which accounts for nearly 15% of mining production, should have softened," she said.

Kaplan expects mining production to register a decline of 2% year on year in August after having increased in the prior eight months.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jobs crisis worsens at a swift rate
Economy
2.
September tractor sales drop more than 10% year ...
Economy
3.
Unlocking SA’s ocean economy gleans R24bn in ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank surprises by cutting interest rates
Economy
5.
SA job crisis to worsen in 2017
Economy

Related Articles

September tractor sales drop more than 10% year on year
Economy

Business confidence edges higher in September after 2017 low in August
Economy

Current decade could be second-worst in 70 years for SA’s economy
Economy

Local car sales lift, boosted by attractive offers by manufacturers
Economy

Manufacturing sector rises slightly in September but is still contracting
Economy

SA’s trade balance comes in better than expected
Economy

Private sector credit extension grows in August
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.