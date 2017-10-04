Current decade could be second-worst in 70 years for SA’s economy

The Bank expressed concern, however, that its calculations suggested that "normal" growth was about 2% — which is below the longer-run trend for SA of 3% and well below the 5% a year that the National Development Plan aspires to.

But SA is not expected to reach a growth rate of even 2% within the next three years, with the Bank projecting that it will recover to only 1.5% by 2019. In an environment of low confidence and weak investment, there is relatively little monetary policy can do to restore growth to historical trends of about 3%, the Bank said in the review.

"If policy makers are not worried about growth I would be worried about them," Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said at the presentation on Wednesday. " Every South African should be worried with growth which is bubbling around 1% - at this level it is not about to make a dent in poverty or unemployment."

Ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is due to present on October 25, the Bank’s economists also have estimated that the budget deficit for the current fiscal year could turn out to be 4.5%, not the 3.7% projected in the February budget, if revenue trends for the first four months of the fiscal year continue. These suggest that revenue will be R40bn, or 4% lower than budget 2017 estimates.