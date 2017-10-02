Another blow for consumers as fuel prices rise again

Consumers will endure another price increase for both 93 and 95 octane petrol, with prices set to increase by 25c and 29c a litre, respectively on Wednesday.

Prices of all other fuels will also rise.

The Department of Energy said the increases were attributable to higher oil prices during September, but these were mitigated by a stronger rand to the dollar.

The department said because the rand had appreciated against the dollar when compared with the previous period, it led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel price for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin.

The price of both grades of diesel will increase by 42c a litre‚ while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 39c a litre for wholesale, and the retail price by 52c.

The retail price of LP gas will increase by 39c/kg.