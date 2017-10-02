Economy

Another blow for consumers as fuel prices rise again

02 October 2017 - 14:33 Staff Writer
A worker at state-owned Pertamina, the country's main retailer of subsidised fuel, fills a vehicle at a petrol station in Jakarta. Picture: REUTERS
A worker at state-owned Pertamina, the country's main retailer of subsidised fuel, fills a vehicle at a petrol station in Jakarta. Picture: REUTERS

Consumers will endure another price increase for both 93 and 95 octane petrol, with prices set to increase by 25c and 29c a litre, respectively on Wednesday.

Prices of all other fuels will also rise.

The Department of Energy said the increases were attributable to higher oil prices during September, but these were mitigated by a stronger rand to the dollar.

The department said because the rand had appreciated against the dollar when compared with the previous period, it led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel price for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin.

The price of both grades of diesel will increase by 42c a litre‚ while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 39c a litre for wholesale, and the retail price by 52c.

The retail price of LP gas will increase by 39c/kg.

Unprofitable PetroSA’s future hangs in balance, says auditor-general

PetroSA posts a loss for the year to end-March of R1.4bn compared with the previous year’s total loss of R449m
Companies
11 hours ago

Higher fuel prices drive up producer price increases in August

Petrol prices were up 5.7% from a year earlier, after a 4.6% fall in July, while diesel prices rose 2.8% against July’s 6.4% fall
Economy
4 days ago

Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirms that the SFF is involved in exploration activities — historically the domain of state-owned PetroSA
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show uptick ...
Economy
2.
Manufacturing sector rises slightly in September ...
Economy
3.
Another blow for consumers as fuel prices rise ...
Economy
4.
SA’s trade balance comes in better than expected
Economy
5.
Jobs crisis worsens at a swift rate
Economy

Related Articles

Unprofitable PetroSA’s future hangs in balance, says auditor-general
Companies / Energy

Higher fuel prices drive up producer price increases in August
Economy

Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.