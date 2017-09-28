Higher fuel prices drive up producer price increases in August
Producer price increases accelerated much as expected in August, thanks to higher fuel prices.
The producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods, regarded as the headline figure, rose 4.2% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.6% increase in July, Statistics SA said on Thursday.
Trading Economics had pencilled in a 4.1% increase.
Petrol prices were up 5.7% from a year earlier, after a 4.6% fall in July, while diesel prices rose 2.8% against July’s 6.4% fall.
The broader category of coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products accounted for 1.6 percentage points of the 4.2% year-on-year increase in the PPI, Statistics SA said.
Producer inflation has largely headed lower this year, with accelerations seen only in May and August. It started the year at 5.9%.
Compared with July, the PPI for final manufactured goods rose 0.4% in August, down from a 0.5% rise in July from June.
Producer inflation for food products continued to moderate, to 3.1% year on year in August, from 3.3% in July.
Growth in the prices consumers pay for foods has slowed to the mid-single digits since April, after spending most of the year before that in double digits.
