We must defend the Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago urges
South Africans need to say "hands off the Reserve Bank", says the governor of the Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago.
Speaking on Monday at a lecture at the University of Pretoria, he said: "We have a public service whose genesis is actually coming out of the constitution of SA."
He comments came after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said Parliament should move to amend the Constitution to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which would effectively put an end to inflation targeting.
Mkhwebane’s finding followed a complaint to her predecessor by lawyer Paul Hoffman that the government had failed to recover R3.2bn gifted to Bankorp — which was bought by Absa in April 1992 — by the Reserve Bank.
She claimed that the Bank’s current mandate — centred on maintaining currency and price stability — was focused on a "few commercial interests" rather than boosting the economy.
Mkhwebane’s proposed change was ostensibly meant to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth while ensuring protection of the socioeconomic wellbeing of citizens.
The Reserve Bank immediately rejected her assertion, saying Mkhwebane’s office had no business making recommendations about how it was run, and filed a court challenge asking for the recommendation to be set aside.
Parliament and the ANC also rejected the recommendation.
On Monday, Kganyago said the Reserve Bank’s independence was of utmost importance and that the bank was accountable to Parliament.
He said the leaders of the institution had proved themselves and that South Africans needed to defend the Bank’s mandate and independence.
