Remedial action would end right to use discretion in Parliament, says Maria Ramos
Absa has joined the Reserve Bank’s application against the public protector’s call for remedial action against the bank.
Absa approached the High Court in Pretoria on Friday to have Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action — contained in the Absa/Bankorp lifeboat report — set aside, stating it was "patently illegal".
Mkhwebane had directed Parliament to initiate proceedings to amend the Reserve Bank’s Constitutional mandate from that of protecting the value of the currency to one that focuses on socioeconomic development, prescribing the wording it should use in the amendment.
In her founding affidavit supporting the central bank’s application and seeking to be treated as a co-applicant, Absa CEO Maria Ramos says the Barclays Africa subsidiary agreed with all the facts and legal submissions that Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago made to the court.
"The remedial action removes from the members of Parliament their right and obligation to exercise an independent discretion in relation to voting on proposed legislation," said Ramos.
"[It] potentially compels MPs to vote against their conscience where they disagree with the public protector’s amendment, and thus compels MPs to breach their oath of office." She also said the remedial action violated a section of the Constitution dealing with delegation of power to amend the Constitution, as the public protector "has unconstitutionally arrogated that power to herself".
Absa is still to approach the court to institute a review application on the remedial action Mkhwebane prescribed on the bank, which includes paying back more than R1bn in assistance Bankorp (which Absa bought in 1992) received from the Reserve Bank during apartheid.
Ramos also repeated Kganyago’s assertion that the process Mkhwebane’s office followed during the investigation was "patently unfair".
Kganyago had argued earlier that the Bank was not given any indication that Mkhwebane planned to introduce the Constitutional amendment.
"Absa had no prior indication that the public protector was contemplating an amendment to the Constitution, and thus was not called upon and did not make any representations in regard thereto," said Ramos. "Had it known that an amendment to the Constitution was in the offing, it would most certainly have done so." Ramos said Absa would have made representations along the lines of expert evidence provided in independent economist Iraj Abedian’s affidavit, which was attached to her application to the court and that of the Reserve Bank.
Abedian, whom Absa approached to provide expert advice on June 26, said different countries had arrived at monetary policy aimed at protecting the value of the currency — or price stability — after nearly a century of exploration, modelling and operational experimentation.
"This was seen as the best intermediate framework to achieve growth and job creation, primarily due to the fact that it allowed the monetary authority or central bank to create predictability and accountability," he said.
