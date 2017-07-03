SA can brag about its high level of tolerance‚ but when it comes to personal safety, the country’s ranking is dismal.

That is according to the latest social progress index‚ an initiative of US-based nonprofit organisation Social Progress Imperative that measures 128 countries’ provision of healthcare‚ education and housing‚ as well as protection of rights‚ tolerance and the environment.

SA received an overall ranking of 66.

Denmark emerged as the top-ranked nation for social progress‚ with northern European countries dominating the index‚ occupying seven of the top 10 rankings.

The most improved countries from 2014 to 2017 were Myanmar and Nigeria‚ while Hungary and Nicaragua had the biggest declines.

On tolerance and inclusion SA ranked 36th in the world‚ one of its best results. It displayed a relatively high tolerance for homosexuals‚ according to the index results.

However, the country featured poorly across a wide range of measures‚ and its worst ranking was personal safety‚ at 123‚ thanks to a high level of violent crime.

Regarding nutrition and basic medical care‚ SA came in at 83. High maternal and child mortality rates and a high number of deaths from infectious diseases accounted for the poor performance.

SA performed well on both personal freedom and choice‚ enjoying a ranking of 33.

It ranked 80th for provision of water and sanitation, and 88th for housing. It was 84th in the access to basic knowledge category.

Prof Jerry Coovadia of the Active Citizens Movement said that in the areas of healthcare‚ "despite substantial investment, our public healthcare system is tottering on the brink of collapse in many provinces‚ due to a combination of poor political decision-making and control‚ corruption and mismanagement on an epic scale.

"The burden of infectious diseases and high rates of infant and maternal mortality continue to bedevil our progress."

Coovadia was not surprised by the dismal personal safety ranking‚ "in view of the high rates of violent crime‚ including an astonishingly bizarre record of domestic violence".

"SA’s progressive constitutional regime accounts for its positive showing in relation to the indices of personal freedom and choice‚ tolerance and inclusion‚" he said.

"It is perhaps an indication of the social bias of this index that it grudgingly concedes that these results are achieved thanks to its ‘tolerance’ of immigrants and homosexuals."