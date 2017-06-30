SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May

SA’s trade surplus increased to R9.5bn in May 2017, with exports growing 5.8% and imports 10.9% compared to the corresponding period in 2016, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the R9.50bn surplus for May 2017 is a deterioration from the R13.1bn recorded in May 2016. It was, however, an increase on April’s R4.97bn surplus, revised from R5.08bn.

The May surplus was a result of exports of R105.02bn and imports of R95.5bn, SARS said.

The trade figures — which represent a fourth consecutive monthly surplus — are expected to have little effect on markets.

A consensus forecast by Bloomberg had expected a surplus of R9.3bn, while analysts said on Friday that market focus remained on global factors as well as the ongoing ANC national policy conference.

The year-to-date trade balance surplus of R19.52bn is an improvement on the deficit for the comparable period in 2016 of R13.29bn.