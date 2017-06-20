Current account deficit widens further, Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows

SA’s current account deficit continued to widen in the first quarter, to 2.1% of gross domestic product from 1.7% in the previous quarter.

That is still less than half the 5% deficit seen a year ago, in the first quarter of 2016.

The current account deficit widened to R92bn in the first quarter of 2017, from R76bn in the fourth quarter of 2016, and compared with a Trading Economics consensus forecast of R85bn.

This was based on a widening in the shortfall on the services, income and current transfer account — to R149bn from R132bn in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The trade surplus was sustained for a second quarter, widening from R56bn in the fourth quarter of 2016 to R57bn in the first quarter of 2017.

In the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin, released on Tuesday, the Bank said: "The higher trade surplus resulted from a slight increase in the value of the net gold and merchandise exports more than fully offsetting the marginal increase in the value of merchandise imports."

The value of merchandise exports declined slightly, dropping 0.2% in the first quarter of 2017, as an increase in the value of mining exports was countered by lower values of exported manufactured and agricultural goods.

Meanwhile, SA’s terms of trade improved for a fourth consecutive quarter as the rand price of exports increased marginally while the rand price of imports decreased.

The deficit was financed by net portfolio investment and other investment inflows.

SA’s international reserves decreased by R12.7bn in the first quarter of 2017, after an increase of R53.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2016.