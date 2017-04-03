More output and local content seen as key to future automotive policy

Future motor industry policy could be driven by the targets of more than doubling SA’s vehicle production and increasing local content by at least 50%, according to Renai Moothilal, director of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers.

Moothilal, a former senior official in the Department of Trade and Industry team overseeing automotive policy, said in an interview that discussions between industry, the government and labour on strategy should be guided by goals.

The discussions are intended to create an "automotive masterplan" to 2035, after the Automotive Production and Development Programme ends in December 2020. While it is understood that there are some points of agreement between the parties, there are also big differences on how to proceed.

Moothilal said: "The idea of the master plan is that everyone should buy into a common vision of where the industry sees itself in 2035.