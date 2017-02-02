Moody’s finds positives in update on SA

"The South African political scene continues to test key institutions, which remain resilient," senior SA analyst Zuzana Brixiova wrote.

Moody’s has a rating on SA, which, at Baa2, is one notch higher than those of rivals S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, both of which have the rating at just one notch above subinvestment grade (junk status).

However, like its peers, Moody’s has a negative outlook on the rating, which it retained at the time of its last scheduled ratings review in November, when it opted to take no action on the South African rating.

Much of the content of the latest quarterly report is a repeat of the November version, but Moody’s is more explicit that SA’s "protracted political tensions" are its key credit challenge, generating policy uncertainty and impeding reforms.

It cites the lack of progress on reform of state-owned enterprises as another challenge but concedes there have been positive developments in governance and management, such as the appointment of new boards at South African Airways and the South African Post Office, the appointment of the new presidential co-ordinating council on state-owned enterprises and new rules on governance approved by the Cabinet in October.

It cautions, though, that it is unclear what the links are between the new council, which is chaired by the president, and the existing interministerial committee chaired by the deputy president.

The Moody’s update comes after S&P last week warned that "if political tensions continue to escalate, they could derail the government from its efforts to improve policy implementation, hampering economic growth, potentially weakening the social contract with business and labour and weighing on investor confidence and exchange rates".

In a conference call with investors, S&P’s SA analyst Gardner Rusike said the agency hoped to resolve its negative outlook on SA in 2017.

In December S&P affirmed its foreign currency rating on SA, putting a hold on fears of a downgrade to junk status, but lowered SA’s local currency ratings by one notch.

All three ratings agencies have SA’s very weak economic growth prospects high on their list of concerns. Moody’s expects SA to have grown only 0.2% in 2016, rising to 1.1% in 2017 and 1.7% in 2018.

S&P is much more optimistic, with a base case that SA’s growth rate bottomed at 0.5% in 2016 and will rise to 1.4% in 2017 and 1.8% in 2018.