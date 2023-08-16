Sun International profit growth hampered by Nigerian naira
The company says its hotels and resorts ‘had an exceptional first half, on the back of an excellent performance in the second half of last year’
16 August 2023 - 10:30
Sun International expects that its interim profit could nearly double, but when adjusted for the devaluation of the Nigerian naira, it will rise only about a tenth.
The casino, gaming and hotel group, valued at about R8.9bn on the JSE, said its headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, will surge 73%-98% in its upcoming results for the six months to end-June, to 161c-184c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.