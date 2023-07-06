Alternative games for the canny punter
RAC is the boldest play in the gambling sector, while Sun and Tsogo are perhaps more stolid
06 July 2023 - 05:00
Is the alternative gaming sector still a solid long-term bet for punters seeking more attractive odds than what the more mature casino sector offers?
In recent years alternative gaming assets have trumped the traditional casinos for growth. But load-shedding has become a major drag on the electronic bingo terminal (EBT) and limited-payout machine (LPM) segments, which are widely regarded as mini-casinos without the onerous capital expenditure requirements. But sports betting and online gaming thrusts are no longer looking like rank outsiders...
