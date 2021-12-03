Transformation takes off at Swissport SA

There’s no denying the aviation industry has been hard hit by Covid-19.

Shuttered shops and restaurants, deserted departure lounges and empty baggage halls have replaced the crowded check-in halls and airport terminals that typically characterise air travel. The result has been cost-cutting measures and retrenchments throughout the sector.

“The past 18 months re-emphasised the need for planning and adaptability to effectively operate in an environment characterised by uncertainty,” says Khangi Khoza, the newly appointed CEO of Swissport SA.

This local aviation services company forms part of Swissport International’s global network, which provides passenger services, ramp and cargo handling, fuelling, executive aviation and lounge hospitality at 269 airports in 47 countries.

“In the face of the unprecedented challenges, Swissport’s rapid and agile response enabled us to adapt and survive the Covid-19 crisis,” says Khoza. “The decisive action taken both globally and locally, coupled with the dedication and hard work of all our staff, allowed us to emerge stronger and more agile in everything we do.”

While Covid-19 is far from over, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that passenger volumes will return to pre-pandemic levels only by 2025, green shoots of recovery are starting to emerge. That’s why Swissport International is shifting its strategic focus from survival to transformation.

“The time has come to refocus and reprioritise to ensure the tough decisions taken over the past 18 months bear fruit,” says Khoza.