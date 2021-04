Companies / Transport & Tourism Swiss hospitality education giant acquires Invictus Sommet buys majority stake in SA group as it looks to springboard into Africa BL PREMIUM

Swiss based hospitality education provider Sommet has bought a majority stake in Invictus Education Group, alongside Invictus’s historical shareholders, who include Investec and Lambert Capital, for an undisclosed sum.

This will enable Invictus to establish a substantial footprint in Africa in the next five years while adding senior professional qualifications to Invictus’s offering in SA. ..