Features Hotel industry’s staying power The hotel industry is punch drunk from a year of lockdowns, alcohol bans and travel restrictions. While some are innovating to earn income from otherwise empty space, others are sticking to their core business, hoping to emerge intact on the other side of Covid-19 — whenever that will be BL PREMIUM

At London’s Rosewood Hotel, guests can take a "workcation": a day stay in a room that comes with a workstation set up, and a butler service for tasks such as scanning and printing.

The hotel will even organise tutoring and babysitting for children...