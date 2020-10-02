News Leader
WATCH: The high-risk tourists not welcome in SA
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona talks to Business Day TV about the banning of holidaymakers from high-risk countries
02 October 2020 - 07:45
SA has opened its boarders under lockdown level 1 but tourists from high-risk countries still will not be allowed entry, with the US, the UK and France on the list.
This could weigh on the tourism industry, as travellers from these countries have traditionally been some of the highest spending tourists to visit SA.
Business Day TV spoke to SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona for his take on this latest development.
