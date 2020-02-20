City Lodge pins hope on budget speech as occupancy rates fall

Hotels group City Lodge said on Thursday that weak consumer confidence continues to weigh on occupancy rates at its SA hotels, adding that it hopes the upcoming budget will pave the way for a revitalisation of SA’s economy.

Profit for it half-year to end December fell 67% to R46.27m, with the company reporting that average occupancies declined four percentage points to 54% in that period.

Total revenue increased 0.2% to R809.3m, with a decrease in SA partially offset by increased revenue in other African countries.

The group had also reported a fall in profit for its year to end-June 2019, citing weak consumer and business confidence, reduced government spending on travel, high unemployment and uncertainty regarding Eskom.

“New catalysts are needed to improve the underperforming SA economy,” the company said.

“It is hoped that the forthcoming national budget announcement, along with efforts to restructure Eskom and other state-owned enterprises, will help revive the economy,” the group said.

Commenting on the group’s outlook, CEO Andrew Widegger said the first seven weeks of the group's second-half had seen some better trends, with occupancies running at similar levels to the prior year.

“The group’s portfolio of hotels is in excellent shape to benefit from economic growth and improved business and consumer confidence levels, as and when they occur,” he said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday the company’s share price down 0.92% to R54, having lost almost 25% so far in 2020.

Update: 20 February 2020

This article has been updated with share price information and comment.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za