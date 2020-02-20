Companies / Transport & Tourism

City Lodge pins hope on budget speech as occupancy rates fall

The hotels group reported that profit fell by more than two thirds in its half-year ended December

20 February 2020 - 11:21 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 20 February 2020 - 13:24
City Lodge Hotel Newtown in the central business district of Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hotels group City Lodge said on Thursday that weak consumer confidence continues to weigh on occupancy rates at its SA hotels, adding that it hopes the upcoming budget will pave the way for a revitalisation of SA’s economy.

Profit for it half-year to end December fell 67% to R46.27m, with the company reporting that average occupancies declined four percentage points to 54% in that period.

Total revenue increased 0.2% to R809.3m, with a decrease in SA partially offset by increased revenue in other African countries.

The group had also reported a fall in profit for its year to end-June 2019, citing weak consumer and business confidence, reduced government spending on travel, high unemployment and uncertainty regarding Eskom.

“New catalysts are needed to improve the underperforming SA economy,” the company said.

“It is hoped that the forthcoming national budget announcement, along with efforts to restructure Eskom and other state-owned enterprises, will help revive the economy,” the group said.

Commenting on the group’s outlook, CEO Andrew Widegger said the first seven weeks of the group's second-half had seen some better trends, with occupancies running at similar levels to the prior year.

“The group’s portfolio of hotels is in excellent shape to benefit from economic growth and improved business and consumer confidence levels, as and when they occur,” he said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday the company’s share price down 0.92% to R54, having lost almost 25% so far in 2020.

Update: 20 February 2020
This article has been updated with share price information and comment.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

City Lodge expects profit to plunge as conditions weaken

The group says profits for the half year to end-December are likely to halve due to accounting changes and weak business confidence
Companies
2 weeks ago

Tsogo Sun’s Hi hopes for budget hotels

With the first of its Hi hotels opening in the coming weeks, Tsogo Sun Hotels is making its first foray into the budget-hotel scene. Tapping the ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Tough times for SA’s hotels

SA's average occupancies have been falling over the past few years and in the year ended June, dropped from 61% to 58%
Companies
6 months ago

