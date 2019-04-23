Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Why Airbnb needs to be regulated in SA?

23 April 2019 - 08:24 Business Day TV
Tourism minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: SOWETAN
The Tourism Amendment Bill has been criticised for being a direct attack on global online hospitality service Airbnb and other home-sharing apps as it is aimed at regulating short-term accommodation.

The bill, which was published in the Government Gazette on April 12, will enable the tourism minister to determine certain “thresholds” for short-term rentals.

Tourism minister Derek Hanekom joined Business Day TV to discuss the bill and what it means for SA’s tourism industry. 

Tourism minister Derek Hanekom talks to Business Day TV about the implication of the Tourism Amendment Bill

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

