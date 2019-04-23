WATCH: Why Airbnb needs to be regulated in SA?

The Tourism Amendment Bill has been criticised for being a direct attack on global online hospitality service Airbnb and other home-sharing apps as it is aimed at regulating short-term accommodation.

The bill, which was published in the Government Gazette on April 12, will enable the tourism minister to determine certain “thresholds” for short-term rentals.

Tourism minister Derek Hanekom joined Business Day TV to discuss the bill and what it means for SA’s tourism industry.