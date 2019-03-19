WATCH: What Sun City’s performance means for Sun International

Resort hotel chain and casino group Sun International released its annual results on Monday, reporting a 7% rise in group revenue.

Adjusted headline earnings are up 4% while adjusted headline earnings from continuing operations fell 3%, with Sun City’s income falling by the same margin. The group has taken the decision to reduce the value of this asset by R306m after it fell into an operating loss the previous year.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s results and its growth trajectory.