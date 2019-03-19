Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: What Sun City’s performance means for Sun International

19 March 2019 - 10:03 Business Day TV
Sun International’s Boardwalk Casino in Port Elizabeth. Picture: THE HERALD
Resort hotel chain and casino group Sun International released its annual results on Monday, reporting a 7% rise in group revenue.

Adjusted headline earnings are up 4% while adjusted headline earnings from continuing operations fell 3%, with Sun City’s income falling by the same margin. The group has taken the decision to reduce the value of this asset by R306m after it fell into an operating loss the previous year.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s results and its growth trajectory.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

