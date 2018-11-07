BMW hit by development costs and new-model production boost

German carmaker BMW will deepen cost cuts after higher development expenses contributed to a 27% drop in third-quarter operating profit, falling short of analyst expectations, with currency effects also taking a toll.

Investments to develop electric and self-driving cars, as well as spending to boost production of new X5, X7 and 8-series luxury models, weighed on earnings when tariffs between China and the US and a price war in Europe were already eroding margins.

BMW said capital spending would rise again in the fourth quarter owing to the start of production for a new version of its BMW 3 series.

“Additional measures will be needed to support our profitability targets,” CFO Nicolas Peter said in a call to discuss earnings. He gave no details. “Despite the difficult conditions, we are still targeting a free cash flow of €3bn for the full year,” Peter said. “In the light of the current challenges, this will not be an easy task.”

BMW’s earnings before interest and taxes of €1.75bn came in below the €1.8bn forecast in a Reuters poll as higher raw-material prices, currency effects and €679m in provisions for vehicle recalls had an impact.

The share price of BMW, which also has brands such as Mini and Rolls-Royce, fell 1.9% to €75.44 by 11.55am GMT.

BMW said that despite a slight rise in deliveries of luxury cars, its operating return on sales for the automotive division narrowed to 4.4% from 8.6% a year earlier, well below its targeted range of 8%-10%.

BMW had warned in September that its pretax profit would fall this year, against earlier expectations for a flat outcome, and cut its profit margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition and trade and currency headwinds.