STRIKE

Union wants Gautrain to disclose finances

31 July 2018 - 05:05 Theto Mahlakoana
Commuters wait to board the Gautrain at Rosebank station in Johannesburg. Picture: DANIEL BORN
The Gautrain strike that crippled the company’s services on Monday and left thousands of commuters stranded would continue until Bombela Operating Company (BOC), which operates the Gautrain, presents its audited financial statements to the United National Transport Union (Untu).

The union, which represents 250 Gautrain employees — 90% of its total headcount — said workers decided to down tools for the first time over the company’s refusal to explain why their incentive benefits would not be linked to its financial performance as in the case of executives.

The Gautrain provides 380,000 individual trips daily for commuters in the country’s economic capital. The strike by cleaners, security guards, train conductors, drivers, control office officials and assistants comes after wage negotiations that started in March collapsed in spite of intervention by an independent facilitator.

Untu said on Monday that while the company maintained its 10% wage demand was unaffordable, it had no way of proving this as BOC had refused to disclose its finances.

The Labour Relations Act compels employers to provide their audited financial statements to organised labour during wage negotiations.

Although Gautrain bus drivers were not on strike, the service had to be cancelled in Sandton and other areas following acts of intimidation, interfering with the company’s contingency plans.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi said acts of violence, criminality and damage to property would not be tolerated.

"I would like to apologise to Gautrain passengers for the inconvenience caused to them by this strike action and hope that BOC and Untu will reach an agreement soon," he said.

The firm has offered workers 8.6% wage hikes which, it has described as "generous" given the state of the economy.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

