The United National Transport Union (Untu) says it will on Tuesday give Bombela‚ operator of the Gautrain‚ 48-hours’ notice of its members’ intention to embark on a strike next week.

"This comes after the majority of Untu members working for the Gautrain voted in favour of a strike at a Untu mass meeting that was held at the Midrand station yesterday [on Monday]‚" said Steve Harris‚ the union’s general secretary.

The mass meeting‚ according to the union‚ was to obtain a mandate from its members after the Commission for Arbitration‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) issued the union with a strike certificate last week after wage negotiations deadlocked.

"Bombela is offering Untu members an 8.5% salary increase across the board but does not want to pay employees an incentive bonus‚" Harris said.

Untu is demanding, among other things‚ a 10% salary increase‚ a housing allowance of R1‚600‚ an R800 transport allowance‚ that the night shift allowance to be increased by 10% and a R20‚000 incentive bonuses for all employees.

"Untu would like to beforehand apologise to commuters who will be badly affected by the strike.

"In accordance with SA’s Constitution and labour legislation‚ Untu members at the Gautrain have no alternative than to embark on a protected strike to try and force their employer to agree to their demands. It is Untu’s last resort‚" said Harris.

The strike will start on Monday.