The Gautrain management has released contingency plans for Monday morning when a strike by its workers begins.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the trains would be running a reduced service which would start at 5.45am and that there would be additional security at the stations.

"The reduced service will consist of a peak period train service between 05h45 — 9h00 and 16h00 – 19h00 between Centurion and Sandton every 12 minutes‚ and between Sandton and Park stations every 20 minutes. No train service will be available during the off-peak period and only Centurion‚ Sandton and Park station will be open. All trains will be 8-car trains and operate in both directions (North and South bound).

"Buses will service only Centurion‚ Sandton and Park stations for the above peak periods and follow the usual bus routes‚" said Nayager.

To accommodate airport and Rhodesfield passengers‚ Gautrain will operate a bus service between Sandton and Rhodesfield stations and a bus or midi-bus service between Rhodesfield and OR Tambo stations.

This service will operate from 5.45am to 7pm.

A fixed fare of R21 per bus trip will apply for this service‚ Nayager said.

Ticket offices at all stations will be closed and passengers are encouraged to use the ticket vending machines or to load value on the Gautrain website or App.

"Passengers with monthly or weekly train products that are affected will be refunded for lost trips and details will be provided later. Passengers can expect extended journey times on some trips and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience‚" Nayager said.

Wage negotiations between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and Bombela Operating Company deadlocked over the weekend after parties failed to reach an agreement.

"The Bombela Operating Company offered an 8.5% increase in salaries and all benefits. Furthermore‚ the minimum wage for operational staff will be increased to R8‚500 per month. This offer was rejected by Untu whose latest demand‚ as communicated to the media‚ equates to a global increase of 19.5%‚" the company said in its statement on Sunday.

Untu is demanding a 10% increase‚ a housing allowance of R1‚600‚ a transport allowance and an increase in the night shift allowance.

