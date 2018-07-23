Carol Paton Writer at Large
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Talks with airlines have not been about selling a stake in SAA, the company says

But earlier in July, SAA chief Vuyani Jarana said the airline was urgently trying to find a buyer for a stake in SAA as a way of dealing with its solvency problems

23 July 2018 - 15:20 Carol Paton
A man cycles past aircraft in the SAA fleet parked at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
South African Airways (SAA) has stated categorically that it has not yet held talks with any foreign airline with a view to selling a stake in the state-owned company.

A report at the weekend in City Press newspaper quoted the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to SA, Mahash al Hameli, saying that his government was considering investing in SA’s state-owned companies, in particular in SAA, which has said it was seeking an investor. The UAE has two state-owned airlines: Emirates and Etihad.

In a statement issued on Monday, SAA said that it had recently met airlines with which it had code-sharing agreements, as well as potential commercial partners.

“SAA has met Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Kenya Airways, Air Mauritius, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines. These discussions have been purely about commercial agreements such as interline, codeshare, cargo as well as possibilities of these airlines taking some of our excess flight deck and cabin crew staff.

“We have not discussed any possibility of them investing in SAA as part of strategic equity partner process,” it said.

SAA chief Vuyani Jarana said earlier in July that the airline was in an urgent bid to find a buyer for a stake in the company, as a way of dealing with its liquidity and solvency problems.

In a statement on Monday, Emirates also confirmed that it had not engaged in any talks with SAA.

In 2015, a R2bn equity deal between Emirates and SAA was scuppered when the SAA chair at the time, Dudu Myeni, intervened in the transaction, ordering then acting CEO Nico Bezuidenhout to return home from Paris immediately and not to sign the deal.

SAA needs to raise R21.7bn over the next three years to turn the company around and make it profitable, according to the airline’s turnaround plan. That amount would be a mixture of equity — either from the government or a new investor — and debt.

BRONWYN NORTJE: From playbook to playlists, SAA will struggle to stay in the game

Airline has too many legacy issues to interest a partner in an environment of brutal rivalry
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: SAA sell-off not so easy

Getting private sector players involved will take more than putting a stake up for sale
Opinion
11 days ago

Lone albatrosses, or flock of turkeys

Lack of clarity on SAA-SA Express merger. Would it be a turbulent tie-up?
Business
15 days ago

CAROL PATON: Financial sector on board to help with restructuring of SOEs

For lenders the best solution is for the government to fix public entities rather than to lend them more money
Opinion
27 days ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: SAA's shrinkage after capture years won't cost peanuts

Good customers can get accustomed to bad service, such is the level of their loyalty.
Opinion
29 days ago

