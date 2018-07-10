Companies / Transport & Tourism

SAA to begin looking for strategic partner, immediately

10 July 2018 - 14:29 Neels Blom
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD/DAILY DISPATCH

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana had given a written undertaking to Solidarity to immediately initiate a process to procure a strategic partner, the trade union said on Tuesday.

Solidarity CE Dirk Hermann told a media conference that Jarana’s undertaking was in response to the union’s application to have SAA placed in business rescue. The union had now suspended its application "for the time being", said Hermann.

It made the application as a trade union and affected party under the Companies Act.

The state-owned carrier has been running at a loss for a decade and has accumulated a huge debt. Jarana said in May that the airline needed recapitalisation of R21.7bn over the next three years to turn it around. In the 2017-18 year, it made a loss of R5.6bn.

Hermann said Jarana’s undertaking was in stark contrast with SAA’s previous position that SAA first needed to be turned around before a strategic partner could be procured.

Jarana had confirmed in a letter to Solidarity that the government wanted the private sector to participate in SAA’s ownership management, said Hermann. "In view of the SAA’s letter in which comprehensive undertakings are given, Solidarity has decided to suspend its application for business rescue for the time being. It is difficult to immediately proceed with litigation if the other party has conceded in writing to most of our demands," he said.

Hermann said Solidarity’s decision to suspend its application to have SAA put in business rescue did not mean it was abandoning the initiative. The union was in a strong case position to succeed with the application, he said

"We have the finger on the trigger."

blomn@businesslive.co.za

