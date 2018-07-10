SAA to begin looking for strategic partner, immediately

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana had given a written undertaking to Solidarity to immediately initiate a process to procure a strategic partner, the trade union said on Tuesday.

Solidarity CE Dirk Hermann told a media conference that Jarana’s undertaking was in response to the union’s application to have SAA placed in business rescue. The union had now suspended its application "for the time being", said Hermann.

It made the application as a trade union and affected party under the Companies Act.

The state-owned carrier has been running at a loss for a decade and has accumulated a huge debt. Jarana said in May that the airline needed recapitalisation of R21.7bn over the next three years to turn it around. In the 2017-18 year, it made a loss of R5.6bn.