SAA’s cost-cutting plan could benefit its global peers

27 June 2018 - 08:37 Agency Staff
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana’s bold plan to lease out pilots rather than lay them off could help plug a global shortage — but the idea has not had a warm reception among all pilots.

South African Airways is being buffeted by financial turbulence. One of Jarana’s bold cost-cutting schemes involves leasing out SAA’s pilots and cabin crew to foreign airlines battling a global shortage of flight staff.

SA’s flag carrier has been running at a loss for a decade and is grappling with a debt mountain. It lost R5.6bn in 2017-18.

"We are concerned about the survival of the airline," said SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali, referring to the dire figures. Tlali said Jarana’s key objective was to protect SAA’s "employees and return to positive financial performance" — in other words, reduce overheads without laying off staff.

Vuyani Jarana. Picture: SUPPLIED
The idea of contracting out underused pilots and first officers could be just the ticket.

It could also help major airlines avoid cancellations such as those that plagued Europe’s biggest airline, Ryanair, which had to cancel thousands of flights from November because of an admin error that led to pilot shortages.

The crisis facing the industry has become so acute that Japan previously raised the age limit for commercial pilots to 67 to keep planes in the air.

Some Chinese airlines have even sought to lure experienced captains with pay of up to $500,000.

The shortage is "becoming a crisis at some carriers, resulting in the cancellation of flights and other serious disruptions", said Patrick Smith, a pilot who runs the Ask the Pilot aviation blog.

Seasoned SAA pilot Barry Elsip is one of those in line to be lent out — to Air Japan. To sweeten the deal, he has been offered a "very lucrative salary" in dollars as well as business class flights home every three weeks.

But despite the perks on offer, Jarana’s plan to lend pilots to other airlines — which could include Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Qatar Airways — has been met with dismay from SAA’s pilots body.

SAA’s Pilots’ Association said it was "disappointed and dismayed" that some of its members, it claimed, would be forced to take a contract or take unpaid leave "as a result of extremely poor fiscal control and mismanagement".

The association’s vice-chairman, Grant Back, said it would be preferable for SAA to put its pilots to use within its own network.

He said the destination airlines were badly short of pilots because of poor conditions, unfavourable work-life balance or, in some cases, labour relations problems.

Despite acknowledging the higher salaries on offer, Back warned some pilots would not see their families for three or four weeks at a time. Others would have to move abroad "with children taken out of schools, friends and family left behind", he said.

Something will have to give, as the airline is reputed to be chronically overstaffed at every level compared with competitors like British Airways. The airline is reported to have 50 pilots and cabin crew on the payroll with "nothing to do".

Aviation analyst Joachim Vermooten said there were many countries with a shortage of pilots and SAA had many skilled staff ready to fill the gaps.

"It’s a good way to reduce the cost base, which SAA desperately needs to do," he told AFP.

Other cost-cutting measures will include slashing routes and flight frequencies.

But Jarana has warned that employee cuts will be unavoidable, with unions criticising SAA’s catering arm, Air Chefs, for preparing to lay off 118 workers.

Time might be running out to rescue the ailing airline — President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted recently that state support will not be limitless. National Treasury was forced to hand SAA R5bn earlier this year to keep it airborne, the latest in a string of handouts.

Failure could cost Jarana dearly: he has vowed to hand R100,000 of his own money to charity if the rescue plan fails to take off.

AFP

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: SAA's shrinkage after capture years won't cost peanuts

Good customers can get accustomed to bad service, such is the level of their loyalty.
Opinion
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: Financial sector on board to help with restructuring of SOEs

For lenders the best solution is for the government to fix public entities rather than to lend them more money
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Now the rubber hits the road at SAA

The ANC is very unlikely to block, for instance, a private equity partner for SAA, but job cuts are always the bitterest pill to swallow
Opinion
14 days ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Gunning for Dudu Myeni, SAA execs

Dudu Myeni and former SAA board members have been drawn into a dispute between the airline and former employees in Namibia
Opinion
1 month ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Lack of accountability crash-lands SAA

Given that SAA is on its seventh turnaround strategy, it is difficult to imagine a change in its fortunes
Opinion
1 month ago

SOEs put fiscal security at risk

Bailout billions could be diverted into setting up commercial farmers
Opinion
1 month ago

CAROL PATON: Is a sale or business rescue really the best call for SAA?

With R55bn of taxpayers’ money down the SAA hatch, the public has a right to know — in as much detail as necessary — what is happening at the airline
Opinion
1 month ago

