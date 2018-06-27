SAA’s cost-cutting plan could benefit its global peers

SAA’s Pilots’ Association said it was "disappointed and dismayed" that some of its members, it claimed, would be forced to take a contract or take unpaid leave "as a result of extremely poor fiscal control and mismanagement".

The association’s vice-chairman, Grant Back, said it would be preferable for SAA to put its pilots to use within its own network.

He said the destination airlines were badly short of pilots because of poor conditions, unfavourable work-life balance or, in some cases, labour relations problems.

Despite acknowledging the higher salaries on offer, Back warned some pilots would not see their families for three or four weeks at a time. Others would have to move abroad "with children taken out of schools, friends and family left behind", he said.

Something will have to give, as the airline is reputed to be chronically overstaffed at every level compared with competitors like British Airways. The airline is reported to have 50 pilots and cabin crew on the payroll with "nothing to do".

Aviation analyst Joachim Vermooten said there were many countries with a shortage of pilots and SAA had many skilled staff ready to fill the gaps.

"It’s a good way to reduce the cost base, which SAA desperately needs to do," he told AFP.

Other cost-cutting measures will include slashing routes and flight frequencies.

But Jarana has warned that employee cuts will be unavoidable, with unions criticising SAA’s catering arm, Air Chefs, for preparing to lay off 118 workers.

Time might be running out to rescue the ailing airline — President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted recently that state support will not be limitless. National Treasury was forced to hand SAA R5bn earlier this year to keep it airborne, the latest in a string of handouts.

Failure could cost Jarana dearly: he has vowed to hand R100,000 of his own money to charity if the rescue plan fails to take off.

AFP