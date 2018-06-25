Carol Paton Deputy editor: Business Day
National

Pravin Gordhan appeals to heads of major banks to help rescue SOEs

The delegation meets financial sector CEOs as the state seeks funding and solutions on restructuring

25 June 2018 - 05:09 Carol Paton
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: SUPPLIED

In a sign that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are still in dire straits after a decade of mismanagement and corruption during the Jacob Zuma era, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Treasury have appealed for heads of major banks and asset managers to help bring them back to health.

A delegation including Gordhan and Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele met with financial sector CEOs last week to appeal both for funding and solutions on restructuring state-owned companies.

The meeting is an indication that banks have not yet restored lending, as concerns remain over their exposure to the sector and to Eskom in particular. All the SOEs are in severe financial difficulties and government guarantees are no longer considered adequate insurance against the risk of default.

The Banking Association SA, the Association for Savings and Investment SA, the Treasury and the Department of Public Enterprises are due to issue a joint statement on the initiative on Monday. None would comment on Sunday.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Pravin Gordhan turns to bank chiefs to rescue SOEs

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to Subscribe.  

SOEs share a common problem, and it’s liquidity, says Pravin Gordhan

The Black Business Council and the public enterprises minister have discussed corruption and state capture, ways to stabilise the SOEs and board ...
National
3 days ago

Pravin Gordhan warns of fightback by agents of state capture

The public enterprises minister says those involved plan to strike again, but will be summoned to account for their wrongs
National
10 days ago

SOEs put fiscal security at risk

Bailout billions could be diverted into setting up commercial farmers
Opinion
1 month ago

Treasury discloses tender process cheating by departments and SOEs

MPs call for stricter oversight as requests for exemptions from tendering procedures for contracts reach R15bn
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele keeps ...
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan appeals to heads of major banks ...
National
3.
Bantu Holomisa calls for probe into new VBS ...
National
4.
Accounting body aims to make example out of Khaya ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.