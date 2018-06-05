Companies / Transport & Tourism

Spurned by airlines, the first Airbus A380 is stripped for parts

05 June 2018 - 19:13 Agency Staff
A visitor stands in the rain near an Airbus A380 airliner. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Sydney — A German investment company said on Tuesday it would strip two unwanted Airbus A380 superjumbo jets for parts after failing to find an airline willing to keep them flying following a decision by Singapore Airlines not to keep them in service.

The decision by Dortmund-based Dr Peters Group deals a blow to the aircraft maker’s efforts to maintain market interest in the double-decker, barely 10 years after it went into service, hailed by heads of state as a symbol of European ambition.

"Psychologically it is not good for Airbus, but this is a very large aircraft with a very small second-hand market," said UK-based aerospace analyst Howard Wheeldon.

Airbus did not respond to a request for comment.

'It’s too big'

Despite strong reviews for its quiet and spacious cabin, demand for the 544-seater has fallen as many airlines drop the industry’s largest four-engined aircraft in favour of smaller twin-engined ones that are more efficient, and easier to fill.

"It’s too big. There was a battle for airline fashions and it lost out," Wheeldon said.

Airbus says the iconic aircraft will eventually prove itself as travel demand saturates airport capacity at major cities.

Singapore Airlines launched A380 services in December 2007, but returned two aircraft to their German financiers 10 years later after deciding not to extend their lease.

The two discarded aircraft were flown to Tarbes in the French Pyrenees to be stored, and since then their fate has been uncertain.

"After extensive as well as intensive negotiations with various airlines such as British Airways, HiFly and IranAir, Dr Peters Group has decided to sell the aircraft components and will recommend this approach to its investors," the company said.

Airbus has been trying to stimulate a second-hand market for the A380 to encourage new airlines to take the risk of investing in the aircraft.

Reuters

