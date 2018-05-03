Transnet chairwoman Linda Mabaso resigned on Thursday with immediate effect along with nonexecutive directors Vusi Nkonyane and Yasmin Forbes.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday evening.

"I accepted her resignation‚ which took effect immediately. New appointments to the Transnet board will be announced soon."

This comes ahead of a shareholder meeting on Friday with Transnet’s board of directors. Gordhan said the meeting would go ahead as planned.

"Under the authority of the current board‚ Transnet‚ which has the duty to provide and maintain key transport and logistics infrastructure in order to promote the competitiveness of the South African economy‚ became embroiled in serious allegations of flagrant corruption and state capture. These allegations will be thoroughly investigated."

Transnet group chief financial officer Garry Pita resigned on April 19 this year.

