Companies / Transport & Tourism

Uber to acquire self-service bicycle firm

09 April 2018 - 16:58 Agency Staff
Rental e-bikes for tourists are parked on a bay in Rotterdam in the Netheralands. Picture: 123RF/Daniel Kloeg
Rental e-bikes for tourists are parked on a bay in Rotterdam in the Netheralands. Picture: 123RF/Daniel Kloeg

San Francisco — Ride-sharing giant Uber will take over Jump Bikes, a bike-sharing startup offering dockless electric bicycles, the US firms announced on Monday.

Jump and Uber were previously partners and 250 red bikes — which could be picked up or dropped off anywhere using built-in GPS — have been available through the Uber app in west San Francisco since the start of the year.

The pilot got off to a "very strong start, with riders enjoying a convenient and environmentally friendly way to cruise up and down our trademark hills," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post, without disclosing the terms of the takeover.

"Jump’s CEO Ryan Rzepecki is an impressive entrepreneur who has spent the better part of a decade bringing bike-sharing to life across the globe. I’m thrilled to welcome his team and their stellar product on to the Uber platform," he said.

New York-based Jump, which employs about 100 people, will be a subsidiary of Uber — with the goal of making bikes available worldwide using the Uber app.

For now Jump bicycles are also available in Washington DC.

In addition to offering its own bikes, Jump Bikes sells its technology to cities under the name Social Bicycles. The firm says bicycles using its system are available in 40 cities in six countries, under various trading names.

AFP

Tencent-backed Meituan ups the ante with Mobike deal

Meituan’s acquisition of China’s bike-sharing leader comes just two days after Alibaba moved on food delivery firm Ele.me
Companies
4 days ago

Philippines and Malaysia to probe Uber deal with rival Grab

Indonesia’s Go-Jek plans to launch its services in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam
Companies
6 days ago

Daimler and BMW join forces in car-sharing and electric-vehicle charging

To expand their businesses, the two luxury car makers will be equal partners in the new services expansion and have raised their full-year guidance ...
Companies
12 days ago

Uber agrees to sell its Southeast Asian business to Grab after bruising battle

The sale to Uber’s bigger regional marks the US company’s second retreat from an Asian market
Companies
14 days ago

Turkey’s Uber drivers fear for their lives as attacks by cab drivers increase

Irate about what they deem unfair competition, hundreds of taxi drivers protested in Istanbul on Monday to call for an Uber ban
Companies
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Absa reshuffles its executives
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Wiese selling off stake in underperforming fund
Companies / Property
3.
Mining stalwarts back out of SA
Companies / Mining
4.
Facebook data breach affected up to 60,000 users ...
Companies
5.
Dutch investors gun for Deloitte over Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.