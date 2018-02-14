Companies / Transport & Tourism

PARLIAMENTARY OVERSIGHT

Prasa to get a new permanent board ‘soon’

14 February 2018 - 05:52 Khulekani Magubane
New board: Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says adverts for a permanent board for Prasa will be placed within a week. Picture: SUPPLIED
New board: Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says adverts for a permanent board for Prasa will be placed within a week. Picture: SUPPLIED

A permanent board will soon be installed at the Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa), Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says.

"We are in the process of appointing a permanent board," Chikunga told Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport when Prasa’s interim board appeared before the committee together with civil society grouping UniteBehind.

Advertisements for the board positions would be placed within a week, Chikunga said.

UniteBehind was critical of the state of corporate governance at the transport utility, saying the lack of a permanent board was hampering investigations into state capture at Prasa.

UniteBehind is heading to the High Court in Cape Town to compel Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi to appoint a permanent board, as well as to prevent the potential muzzling of investigations into alleged state capture at Prasa.

Another pressure group, Rail Commuter Action Group, is also heading to court to have Prasa found in contempt of a court ruling which stated that the agency was wholly responsible for safety and security at its railway stations. Numerous criminal incidents have continued to occur at stations.

"I would not be comfortable to discuss governance issues in the context of UniteBehind wanting to raise those matters before the committee," said Prasa interim board chair Tintswalo Makhubele. "When I looked at the invitation, I then became comfortable because this meeting is about operational matters and not governance matters," Makhubele said.

Committee acting chairman Leonard Ramatlakane suggested that while the state capture allegations at Prasa were pressing, it would best suit the meeting if the discussion was confined to operations. "There are issues in the UniteBehind presentation which relate to the broader discussion of state capture that is taking place and there is going to need to be a discussion on the contents of such a submission as to whether they would be referred to a special inquiry and a host of other issues," said Ramatlakane.

Zackie Achmat of UniteBehind said the civil society organisation was looking to have a full-time board appointed to Prasa with urgency.

The portfolio committee on transport needed to understand what took place at Prasa regarding state capture if it had any hope of guiding the entity in future, Achmat said.

"We sought relief in the Western Cape High Court because we were informed that the chair of that board decided to suspend Prasa lawyers and their legal panel and that would have shut down all of the investigations into state capture. We went to court to stop them from doing that," he said.

Interim group CEO Cromet Molepo told the committee that nearly 20% of Prasa’s trains were out of service because of vandalism and maintenance.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Cape Town to upgrade security on crime-ridden railways

Western Cape government officials and Prasa agree to a three-pronged approach in security operation
National
2 days ago

Millions to be spent on fixing crime-ridden rail system in Cape Town

Two bulletproof walls made of alien vegetation will seal off a 15km stretch of the central railway line‚ which has been closed since January ...
National
4 days ago

Hard-working ‘activist’ ANC MP calls out Prasa, Ipid and SAPS

Leonard Ramatlakane continues to hold state-owned enterprises to account, such as the Prasa board not attending a meeting about their non-attendance ...
National
7 days ago

Transport committee furious as Prasa board fails to show up for meeting

The portfolio committee was due to meet Prasa, the Railway Safety Regulator and #UniteBehind to discuss rail operations, after two fatal rail ...
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Viceroy Report: No retreat in Capitec short ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Kumba’s ‘royal flush’ results vindicate Anglo’s ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Kerzners to create eco-friendly, bespoke estate ...
Companies / Property
5.
Bank of Baroda confirms closure of South African ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Cape Town to upgrade security on crime-ridden railways
National

Millions to be spent on fixing crime-ridden rail system in Cape Town
National

Hard-working ‘activist’ ANC MP calls out Prasa, Ipid and SAPS
National

Transport committee furious as Prasa board fails to show up for meeting
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.