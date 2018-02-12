Cape Town to upgrade security on crime-ridden railways

A huge security operation was unveiled on Friday for Cape Town’s collapsing and crime-ridden railway system.

Steps agreed on at a summit in Woodstock between the City of Cape Town‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and the Western Cape government include:

• A 1‚500-strong security unit costing R45m a year;

• Two bulletproof walls to seal off a 15km stretch of Cape Town’s central railway line‚ which has been closed since the beginning of the year due to concern about security; and

• Drones to be deployed "within days" to monitor criminal activity on railways.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron said: "A lot still needs to happen, but I think we have achieved our goal for the summit by agreeing on a plan of action that can be implemented as soon as possible."

The central railway line was been shut down on January 9 after the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha. On Thursday, members of the United National Transport Union threatened to halt northern line trains after a ticket control officer was robbed.

Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz said: "All of our efforts are focused on reinstating the central line service during the coming week.