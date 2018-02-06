National

Transport committee furious as Prasa board fails to show up for meeting

06 February 2018 - 11:42 Khulekani Magubane
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
In yet another case of a state utility disregarding its obligations to Parliament, the board of the Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) drew the ire of the portfolio committee on transport when it failed to show up for a meeting on Tuesday.

This followed a decision by the leadership at Transnet not to attend a meeting with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in December, which led to the board being summoned to Parliament.

It also comes after two fatal rail accidents in December and January, which put railway safety in the spotlight. Even worse it is the second time that the Prasa board has failed to attend a parliamentary hearing owing to the board’s failure to appear last week.

The committee was due to meet Prasa, the Railway Safety Regulator and civil society group #UniteBehind to discuss rail operations.

However, the Prasa delegation consisted of interim group CEO Cromet Molepo, acting group chief strategic officer Sipho Sithole and no members of the board.

Molepo told the committee that board members were "confused" as to whether their presence was required in a meeting scheduled a week ago. Committee chair Leonard Ramatlakane did not accept this as an explanation.

"We have been around. We are not new here. It could be a matter of convenience that the board is not here. We are constitutionally bound to talk to the board.

"I sympathise with members saying that we are ready to go, but as a concern how do you deal with this absence? We will make a recommendation on whether we meet the board today, or adjourn and summon them," said Ramatlakane.

He suggested an adjournment to allow Prasa to arrange for its board members to establish if they could travel to Cape Town and account to the committee on Tuesday.

