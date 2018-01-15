Transnet to be grilled on vetting lag

It emerged in 2017 that only 56 of the 700 supply chain management staff in Transnet were vetted by State Security.

Godi said that apart from Transnet’s failure to vet procurement staff, the committee would seek an update on the readiness of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to comply with the Constitutional Court on allowing the South African Post Office (Sapo) to assist in paying social grants.

"We still need to finalise our agenda. We already have Transnet slotted in for January 23 and 24 and we have an interministerial committee for January 30 to brief us on their progress in the Sassa-Sapo contract," Godi said.

He said a joint hearing of Scopa and the portfolio committee on public service and administration and the standing committee on finance committee would be held on the Steinhoff scandal on January 31.

Godi said Scopa would also get to the bottom of Eskom’s applications to deviate from procurement guidelines.

