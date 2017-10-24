Credit regulator orders VW to refund customers ‘on-the-road fees’

Volkswagen (VW) must refund customers "on-the-road fees" and other charges added to its vehicle finance agreements, the National Credit Regulator said on Tuesday.

This echoed a similar statement the regulator issued to BMW Financial Services SA on October 6.

The regulator accused both car companies of sneaking hidden fees into the small print of their vehicle finance deals, and indicated other lenders are likely to receive similar notices as its investigation continues.

Besides "on-the-road fees", the regulator also ordered the vehicle financing arms of VW and BMW to refund admin and handling fees.