Transnet asks suppliers if they pay ‘commission’ to a third party

23 October 2017 - 16:22 Tanisha Heiberg
Siyabonga Gama. File photo: SUNDAY WORLD
Transport utility Transnet is investigating its suppliers for kickback payments to third parties, the company’s CEO, Siyabonga Gama, told reporters on Monday.

Allegations of corruption in state firms escalated this year after local media reported on more than 100,000 leaked e-mails and documents, which they say show influence-peddling in the issuing of lucrative tenders, many of which relate to the Gupta family.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

"We have gone to each and every one of our suppliers and we have said to them, in terms of the contracts that you received from Transnet, are you paying any commission to a third party?" Gama said.

Transnet said in July that it had hired an external legal team to investigate allegations reported widely in the local media that implicated the rail and logistics firm in corruption concerning the purchase of locomotives.

Top European technology company SAP put four senior managers in SA on leave in July and begun a probe, with results expected this week, into allegations that it paid kickbacks to clinch a deal with Transnet and other state-owned firms worth R1bn. Gama said they would be receiving some of the reports done by their auditors this week.

"As soon as the investigations have been completed we will be able to share," said Gama.

Regulators in the US and the UK said last week they were looking into links between the Gupta family, the country’s government and banks they may have used to move money, amid an escalating graft probe.

The probe would include both current and past staff at Transnet.

Transnet operates nearly three-quarters of the African rail network, the bulk of which is in SA, but it has been looking to expand abroad.

Reuters

